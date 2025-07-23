News
Person of Interest Detained After North Side Shooting Leaves Man Critical
MADISON, Wis. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the north side early Tuesday morning. Madison police responded to reports of gunfire on the 2100 block of Schlimgen Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police stated.
The suspected shooter was not at the scene when police arrived. According to Madison Police Department (MPD) spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, detectives believe the shooting was targeted. “Evidence suggests that the shooter was waiting for a specific person to leave the building,” she said.
As part of their investigation, MPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 700 block of W. Washington Avenue. Multiple people were detained, including a person of interest. A gun was recovered from the apartment, but investigators are working to confirm if it was used in the shooting.
Brandon Rice, a witness and resident of the apartment complex, described the scene, saying he saw the victim bleeding and gasping for air. He recounted his attempt to help the victim until emergency responders arrived. “I’m just sick of it in my community. I’m really tired of the violence here,” Rice said.
As of now, no formal charges have been filed, and the investigation continues. MPD urges anyone with information about the incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
