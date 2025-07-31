Entertainment
Persona 3 Reload Announced for Nintendo Switch 2 Release
REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo has announced that the popular game Persona 3 Reload will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 23, 2025. Fans can pre-order the game starting today.
The announcement came during the Partner Direct event, where Nintendo revealed several upcoming titles for its newest console. Persona 3 Reload is a remastered version of the 2024 RPG that has received positive reviews since its release.
Jim, a writer for Nintendo Life, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming launch, stating, ‘I absolutely loved this game. I couldn’t recommend it more to anyone who hasn’t played it yet.’
There is considerable excitement among the gaming community over the Switch 2 version of Persona 3 Reload. Many fans hope for a physical release rather than a digital-only option, with concerns about the game being a key card.
Another fan commented, ‘I’ll definitely be picking up a Switch 2 soon, and this will be one of the games to go along with it.’ Meanwhile, some users noted their disappointment about the lack of new features compared to the PS5 version, with one saying, ‘I have it on disc for PS5, and if they can release P5 on a real game card, then they can release P3R on card as well.’
The response from the audience has been largely positive, with many appreciating the growing presence of Persona games on Nintendo systems. Several fans also expressed hopes for future announcements regarding additional titles, including Metaphor, another anticipated release from the franchise.
As anticipation builds for the release, gamers are encouraged to pre-order to secure a copy ahead of its launch date.
Recent Posts
- Shooting at NFL Headquarters Leaves Four Dead in Manhattan
- 49ers’ Jauan Jennings Misses Third Straight Practice with Calf Strain
- Trump Implements New Tariffs as Deadline Approaches
- Project Runway Season 21 Returns with Exciting New Designers and Mentor Christian Siriano
- fuboTV Stock Surges Following Analyst’s Bullish Outlook
- MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprising Decisions
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges