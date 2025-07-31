Persona 3 Reload Announced for Nintendo Switch 2 Release

REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo has announced that the popular game Persona 3 Reload will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 on October 23, 2025. Fans can pre-order the game starting today.

The announcement came during the Partner Direct event, where Nintendo revealed several upcoming titles for its newest console. Persona 3 Reload is a remastered version of the 2024 RPG that has received positive reviews since its release.

Jim, a writer for Nintendo Life, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming launch, stating, ‘I absolutely loved this game. I couldn’t recommend it more to anyone who hasn’t played it yet.’

There is considerable excitement among the gaming community over the Switch 2 version of Persona 3 Reload. Many fans hope for a physical release rather than a digital-only option, with concerns about the game being a key card.

Another fan commented, ‘I’ll definitely be picking up a Switch 2 soon, and this will be one of the games to go along with it.’ Meanwhile, some users noted their disappointment about the lack of new features compared to the PS5 version, with one saying, ‘I have it on disc for PS5, and if they can release P5 on a real game card, then they can release P3R on card as well.’

The response from the audience has been largely positive, with many appreciating the growing presence of Persona games on Nintendo systems. Several fans also expressed hopes for future announcements regarding additional titles, including Metaphor, another anticipated release from the franchise.

As anticipation builds for the release, gamers are encouraged to pre-order to secure a copy ahead of its launch date.