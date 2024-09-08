Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families

West Australian families will enjoy significant savings with the announcement of free entry to the Perth Zoo throughout the spring season.

Starting from Sunday, every West Australian aged 15 or older will be eligible to claim up to four free tickets to the zoo via the ServiceWA app. This initiative allows both adults and children to visit the zoo with no charge from Monday until November 30.

Visitors are required to book a specific day for their visit to manage the number of guests effectively. In addition to free admission, ticket holders will also receive complimentary public transport to and from the zoo as part of a $6.2 million initiative designed to benefit families.

According to government officials, this program could save families over $110 on a trip to the zoo. A standard family ticket, which accommodates two adults and two children, typically costs $100.30, while a Transperth family rider ticket is priced at $10.40, and a single adult ticket to the zoo is $38.10.

Premier Roger Cook commented on the initiative, stating, “We know that high interest rates and global inflation pressures are putting pressure on household budgets. This is just another way we can make it easier for families to get out and about, and enjoy our city.”

This effort is part of a wider range of measures introduced by the Cook Government, aimed at easing the financial burdens on struggling families in Western Australia, which includes a $400 electricity bill credit and the WA Student Assistance Payment.

With record numbers of visitors at Perth Zoo last year—over 800,000 people—the initiative is expected to enhance accessibility to this popular destination. Environment Minister Reece Whitby expressed hope that the free pass will encourage more Western Australians to discover wildlife and enjoy the zoo’s offerings.

Visitors can partake in various activities including free zookeeper talks, a brand-new adventure playground, guided tours, and bookable animal encounters, making it a memorable day out for all.