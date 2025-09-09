Peru Aims for Redemption Against Paraguay in Final Qualifier

LIMA, Peru — The Peruvian national soccer team is set to face Paraguay on September 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in the Estadio Nacional. This match marks the final fixture of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Peru, already eliminated from qualification after a disappointing previous game against Uruguay, aims to end the qualifying campaign on a high note for their fans. The team has received heavy criticism for their performance, including a 3-0 defeat in Montevideo last week.

Coach Óscar Ibáñez faces scrutiny regarding his lineup decisions. Player Marcos López expressed, “We want to get the three points and close with a victory for the people. There are good players for the future, but we need to demand more from ourselves.”

In response to recent criticisms, Ibáñez plans significant alterations in the starting XI. Renato Tapia returns after serving a suspension, while Carlos Zambrano is expected to reclaim his spot in defense alongside Renzo Garcés. Joao Grimaldo will also enter the lineup, replacing Kevin Quevedo.

Paraguay, on the other hand, celebrates its qualification for the World Cup for the first time in 15 years following a goalless draw against Ecuador. Coach Gustavo Alfaro has had to make emergency adjustments due to the absence of Junior Alonso, Andrés Cubas, and Miguel Almirón, all suspended for this match.

The Paraguayan starting lineup includes goalkeeper Junior Fernández and a defensive line featuring Juan Cáceres and Gustavo Gómez. Forward Antonio Sanabria is one of their key players as they look to finish qualifying with another positive result.

This match is viewed as a redemption opportunity for Peru, while for Paraguay, it symbolizes a celebrated return to international competition. The kickoff is also timed for various regions, allowing fans across South America to tune in.

As both teams take to the field, all eyes will be on the outcome of this final qualifying encounter.