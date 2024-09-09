Pet Shop Boys Announce Expanded Edition of ‘Nonetheless’ Album

Following their headline performance at the BBC Radio 2 in the Park event in Preston, Pet Shop Boys have announced the upcoming release of a special expanded edition of their latest album, ‘Nonetheless‘. This edition is set to launch on November 22 and will be available in various formats.

The ‘Nonetheless expanded edition’ will include the complete ‘Nonetheless’ album, featuring singles such as ‘Loneliness‘, ‘Dancing star‘, ‘A new bohemia‘, and ‘Feel‘. Additionally, it will introduce four new bonus tracks along with the original demo versions of all tracks present in the album.

The bonus tracks consist of two cover versions: ‘All the young dudes’, originally written by David Bowie, and the 1967 soul classic ‘The dark end of the street‘. Furthermore, two other tracks recorded during the ‘Nonetheless’ sessions include an adaptation of Gregorio Allegri’s classical composition ‘Miserere’ and an original piece by Pet Shop Boys titled ‘Adrenaline‘. All new tracks were produced by James Ford, and ‘All the young dudes’ and ‘The dark end of the street’ feature orchestral arrangements by Anne Dudley.

‘All the young dudes’ was initially performed live by Pet Shop Boys alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra during the BBC Radio 2 ‘Piano Room’ sessions in February. Following this performance, Neil and Chris, the duo behind Pet Shop Boys, expressed their desire to record a new studio version of the Bowie classic.

The ‘Nonetheless expanded edition’ will be available for purchase in a triple black vinyl set, a double CD set, and digitally.

Pet Shop Boys concluded their headline show at BBC Radio 2 in the Park, which marked the end of the three-day event in Preston. Fans have the opportunity to rewatch their set, described as a ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ production featuring a mix of classic hits and recent singles, now available on the BBC iPlayer.

In April, Pet Shop Boys released their fifteenth studio album, ‘Nonetheless’, produced by James Ford and distributed by Parlophone Records. Upon its release, the album achieved considerable success, reaching Number 2 in the UK album chart during its first week, marking their highest-charting studio album since 1993.

In July, the duo completed the latest leg of their UK and European ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ tour, culminating in a sold-out residency at London’s Royal Opera House, which received five-star reviews from critics.