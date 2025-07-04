Pete Alonso Emerges as Key Target for Red Sox This Offseason

BOSTON, Mass. — The Boston Red Sox are looking to bolster their batting lineup, and New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is becoming a prime target for the upcoming offseason. Alonso, who currently boasts an .859 career OPS and has hit 18 home runs this season, signed a two-year, $54 million deal with the Mets in February. This contract includes a $10 million signing bonus and an opt-out clause after the first year.

Alonso’s offensive talent may fit well at Fenway Park, especially with a personal connection to Boston—his wife is from the area. Sports insider Jon Heyman pointed out that Alonso’s ability to hit powerfully to the opposite field would benefit from the Green Monster’s unique dimensions.

The Red Sox have been struggling since first baseman Triston Casas was sidelined with a torn patellar tendon. Currently, they have been utilizing Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez at first base. Together, they have provided decent production, hitting .315 with six home runs and 28 RBIs since May 2. However, the Red Sox are in search of a more reliable long-term solution.

While Alonso has been discussed as a possible addition for Boston since last winter, the urgency has increased this season with the team facing the loss of Rafael Devers, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants. Devers was expected to play a critical role in the batting order, and many wonder if the Red Sox can redirect their funds toward signing Alonso if he opts out of his current deal.

This season, Alonso has excelled, achieving a .909 OPS and leading the National League with 25 doubles, solidifying his status as an All-Star candidate. As the Red Sox consider future moves, acquiring a bat like Alonso’s could signify their commitment to remaining competitive.