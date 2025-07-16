Pete Alonso Proposes NHL-Style Fighting for MLB

Atlanta, GA – New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has proposed a significant rule change for Major League Baseball (MLB) that reflects practices in hockey. Speaking to reporters ahead of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, Alonso suggested that players should not be ejected for charging the mound or fighting.

Alonso, who is making his fifth All-Star appearance, expressed his belief that MLB should adopt a more lenient approach to fights, akin to the NHL‘s policies. He stated, “If there’s one rule I could change, I don’t think people should get ejected after charging the mound or fighting. So I think it should be hockey style. No teams, no nothing. That’s when people can seriously get hurt.”

The 30-year-old player elaborated, explaining that when a batter charges the mound, they should have the option to fight or not. “If the pitcher or hitter charges, and they don’t want to fight, they take a knee and then they don’t have to fight. But if someone charges the mound, it’s 1 vs. 1, hockey style, and then that’s it,” Alonso added.

Alonso’s history includes several bench-clearing incidents during his career, showcasing his keen awareness of the dynamics of on-field altercations. His proposal aims to contain brawls to one-on-one encounters instead of escalating into team-wide conflicts.

Currently, MLB is focusing on other rule changes, but Alonso is advocating for his idea as a means to reduce injuries during fights. He holds a batting average of .280 with a .908 OPS and 21 home runs in the first half of the 2025 season, making him a prominent figure in discussions about the sport’s future.

As the conversation around potential rule changes continues, Alonso’s thoughts provide an intriguing perspective on how MLB might adapt elements from other sports to enhance player safety and engagement.