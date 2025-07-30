Pete Buttigieg Warns Democrats Against Returning to Pre-Trump Status Quo

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned that Democrats cannot go back to the status quo before Donald Trump during an interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep on July 28, 2025. In a candid discussion, Buttigieg addressed the party’s recent election losses and the growing distrust in government.

Buttigieg highlighted the need for the Democratic Party to embrace change rather than merely restoring the institutions damaged during the Trump administration. He stated, “You’ve got an administration that is burning down so many of the most important institutions that we have in this country, which is wrong. It is also wrong to imagine that we should have just kept everything going along the way it was.”

Reflecting on the party’s shortcomings, Buttigieg argued that Democrats have been too attached to a failing status quo. He noted that this attachment contributed to their defeat in the 2024 elections. Buttigieg asserted that the Democratic agenda should evolve and aim for more extensive transformations rather than just fixing what was broken.

When discussing specific policies, he emphasized that while it’s concerning to dismantle agencies like the Department of Education, simply restoring them to their previous states isn’t sufficient. Buttigieg said, “It is wrong to burn down the Department of Education, but I actually think it’s also wrong to suppose that the Department of Education was just right in 2024.”

Buttigieg also addressed broader issues surrounding public trust, particularly regarding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. He suggested that a breakdown in societal trust has led many Americans to doubt government transparency on critical issues. “You shouldn’t have to be a Republican or a Democrat to care about making sure there’s transparency on something as horrific as the abuses that happened,” he remarked.

Furthermore, he defended the Biden administration against claims that they obscured the president’s age-related issues, insisting he always received the necessary support from Biden during his tenure as Transportation Secretary.

In light of the current political climate, Buttigieg acknowledged that fear is a significant factor affecting political discourse. He noted that the tension can limit who is allowed to speak out on important issues. Buttigieg called for a “politics of courage” to combat the prevailing fear among politicians and public servants.

The interview also touched on the cultural shifts in America that Buttigieg believes have been overlooked by the Democratic Party. He expressed that Democrats must develop a more populist approach to capture the emotional and social concerns of everyday Americans.

As for the future, Buttigieg avoided speculation on whether he would run for president in 2028, though his remarks indicated he remains a crucial figure in Democratic discussions moving forward.