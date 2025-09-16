Pete Carroll Becomes Oldest Coach to Win NFL Game at 73

Foxborough, Massachusetts — Legendary NFL coach Pete Carroll made history on Sunday when he led the Las Vegas Raiders to a 20-13 victory over the New England Patriots. At 73 years and 357 days old, Carroll became the oldest coach to win an NFL game.

Carroll’s milestone comes shortly after his hiring by the Raiders in January. Despite his impressive record of 137 wins, 89 losses, and 1 tie, along with 10 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory, some were concerned about his age. Carroll is notably the oldest head coach in the NFL, with the next closest being 67-year-old Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders’ win was marked by a strong defensive performance in the second half after trailing at halftime. Carroll credited his players for their resilience, stating, “Good win. Really important first day for us to get off and come from behind and win the game in the second half.”

He emphasized the defense’s role in the victory, saying, “They did a tremendous job in the second half to hold them down, getting off the field on third downs and just playing tough as heck.” Carroll expressed excitement for his team and their hard work leading up to the win.

Despite the success, Carroll knows there’s much more to be done. The Raiders struggled last season, finishing with a 4-13 record. With high hopes and a historic win under his belt, Carroll is focused on turning the team’s fortunes around.