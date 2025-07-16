Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Expect First Child Together

New York City, NY – Comedian Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt are preparing for a major life change as they expect their first child together. Sources confirm that Hewitt is due this winter, and the couple has begun sharing the news with friends and family.

Fans first got a glimpse of their relationship earlier this year, with the couple becoming serious rapidly. Davidson, who is 31, has been dating the 29-year-old Hewitt since the beginning of 2023. The relationship advanced quickly, with the couple living together in a Brooklyn apartment.

Hewitt recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram, lightheartedly stating, “welp, now everyone knows we had sex.” She shared a sweet video of herself at her ultrasound appointment, alongside loving photos of her and Davidson. Sources say the couple is thrilled about the new addition to their family.

Since going public, Davidson and Hewitt have been seen together at various high-profile events, including their red carpet appearance at the Endometriosis Foundation of America‘s Blossom Ball in May. Their romance has attracted attention, given Davidson’s well-known dating history.

Previously, Davidson was linked to several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande. His relationship with Kardashian, which lasted nine months, ended in August 2022. Before that, he was involved with several high-profile figures, enhancing his reputation in the tabloid spotlight.

With their growing family, it seems Davidson is ready to trade in the headlines that come with his romantic pursuits for the joys and responsibilities of fatherhood.