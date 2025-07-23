Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Expect First Child Together

Los Angeles, CA — Actor and comedian Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the news on Instagram on July 16, 2025, sharing intimate photos and videos from an ultrasound appointment.

Hewitt’s Instagram post featured images of the couple embracing, as well as a photo of their ultrasound. “Welp, now everyone knows we had sex,” she captioned the post, humorously acknowledging the significant news.

A representative for Davidson confirmed the pregnancy to ABC News shortly after the announcement. The news follows Davidson’s previous discussions about his desire to start a family. In 2022, he told Kevin Hart on the talk show “Hart to Heart,” “My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It’s like my dream.”

Excited about the journey ahead, Davidson expressed his happiness during the New York premiere of his upcoming film, “The Home,” saying, “I’m very lucky and very, very happy.” He emphasized his goal of being a good parent, hoping to provide a nurturing childhood for his future child. “I assume you just try to give them what you didn’t have,” he added.

Davidson’s excitement is shared by those close to him. A source confirmed to E! News that Pete’s mom is “thrilled” about becoming a grandmother. The couple’s announcement comes just four months after they confirmed their relationship while vacationing in Florida.

Hewitt, an actress, model, and influencer, gained fame from shows like “Industry” and “Dave.” She also has a significant following on social media, where she shares her culinary adventures. Her upcoming projects include a film titled “Billy Knight,” starring alongside Al Pacino and others.

Davidson, known for his work on “SNL” and films like “The King of Staten Island,” is poised for a busy career ahead with several projects in the works, including “The Home” and “How to Rob a Bank.” As both embark on this new chapter of parenthood, they appear prepared and excited for the adventure to come.