Peter Crouch Rates Arsenal’s New Signing Ahead of Season Opener

LONDON, UK – Peter Crouch has shared his thoughts on Arsenal‘s latest summer signing as the 2025/26 Premier League season approaches. The former England striker highlighted the positive impact of the new player during an interview with TNT Sports.

Crouch spoke about how the signing has quickly made a name for themselves, providing much-needed reinforcements for the Gunners. Despite expectations for more transfers, Crouch believes the team may have made a standout acquisition.

While Crouch has reservations about the player’s potential goal tally of 20 in their debut season, he expressed greater optimism about another signing. He rated the transfer a 7 out of 10, saying, “Love him as a player, think he can be unplayable at times.”

However, Crouch suggested that the 23-year-old needs to improve certain inconsistencies in their game to truly “flourish” at Arsenal. The transfer from Chelsea involved significant financial commitments, but former Chelsea player Joe Cole described it as “great business” for the Blues, also rating the transfer a 7 out of 10.

Opinions differ on whether Arsenal overpaid for their new winger, but both pundits agree that the player possesses considerable potential. With 92 appearances for Chelsea and 29 contributions in goals, the player’s track record is promising.

A concern for Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is that the new signing has not scored while playing on the left, the position they will likely occupy at Arsenal. The player has been more effective on the right, but Arteta is committed to developing their skills on the opposite side.