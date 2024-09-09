Peter Nygard Sentenced to 11 Years for Sexual Assault Convictions

Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for his sexual assault convictions in Toronto. The actual time he will serve is approximately 6.7 years after taking into account credit for the time already spent in custody.

Nygard, aged 83, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault last November, though he was acquitted of a fifth count and a charge of forcible confinement. The charges involved multiple women who accused him of sexually assaulting them at his company’s headquarters in downtown Toronto over a span of several decades, from the 1980s to the mid-2000s.

During the sentencing hearing, Nygard’s lawyer argued for a six-year sentence, citing Nygard’s advanced age and health issues, including Type 2 diabetes and deteriorating vision. Conversely, the Crown sought a harsher sentence of 15 years in prison.

Justice Robert Goldstein of the Toronto Superior Court described Nygard as a “sexual predator” and emphasized that he used his wealth and influence to exploit vulnerable individuals. Nygard sat in the courtroom wearing a black Canada Goose parka, and upon being asked by the judge if he had anything to say, replied quietly, “No sir.”

The court heard disturbing testimonies from the five complainants, four of whom were in their twenties at the time of the assaults, and one who was just 16. They detailed their experiences of being overpowered and attacked by Nygard in his private bedroom suite.

While taking into consideration Nygard’s health and age, Justice Goldstein indicated that there were limits to these factors as mitigating circumstances. He noted that diminishing the severity of the sentence based on Nygard’s age would perpetuate the notion that wealth and power can exempt individuals from accountability for their actions.

In addition to the four counts of sexual assault, Nygard still faces further sexual assault charges in Manitoba and Quebec, along with unresolved charges in the United States, where he was initially arrested in 2020 under the Extradition Act.