Peter Richardson Reflects on 40 Years of The Comic Strip Presents

EDINBURGH, Scotland – Peter Richardson is set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “The Comic Strip Presents …” with a series of film screenings this summer at the Edinburgh Fringe. Richardson, the creator of the influential comedy brand, discusses how it began in an unconventional venue and evolved alternative comedy on television.

The Comic Strip started in a strip club, marking a break from traditional comedy norms. Founded in 1980, it showcased a new wave of talent, including Rik Mayall, Alexei Sayle, and French and Saunders. Two years later, Channel 4 broadcasted “The Comic Strip Presents …