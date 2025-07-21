Entertainment
Peter Richardson Reflects on 40 Years of The Comic Strip Presents
EDINBURGH, Scotland – Peter Richardson is set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “The Comic Strip Presents …” with a series of film screenings this summer at the Edinburgh Fringe. Richardson, the creator of the influential comedy brand, discusses how it began in an unconventional venue and evolved alternative comedy on television.
The Comic Strip started in a strip club, marking a break from traditional comedy norms. Founded in 1980, it showcased a new wave of talent, including Rik Mayall, Alexei Sayle, and French and Saunders. Two years later, Channel 4 broadcasted “The Comic Strip Presents …
Recent Posts
- Cristopher Sánchez Dominates as Phillies Beat Red Sox 4-1
- Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice
- Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues