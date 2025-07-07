Peter Rufai, Legendary Nigerian Goalkeeper, Passes Away at 61

Lagos, Nigeria – Peter Rufai, a former captain and renowned goalkeeper of Nigeria’s national football team, has died at the age of 61. Rufai passed away at a hospital in Lagos early Thursday morning following a prolonged illness, as confirmed by close friend and former international Waidi Akanni.

Akanni shared the news with ESPN, stating, “Yes, our friend ‘Dodo Mayana’ died this morning and he has been moved to the mortuary as we speak.” The news has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian football community.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Ibrahim Gusau expressed his sorrow, calling Rufai’s death a significant loss for Nigerian football. He recalled seeing Rufai just a week ago and described him as appearing unwell but optimistic. NFF general secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi also shared his disbelief and sadness over Rufai’s passing, stating, “I am perplexed. We did not even know that he had been ill. We earnestly pray to the Almighty God to comfort all his loved ones as well as the entire Nigeria football family.”

Born on August 24, 1963, Rufai represented Nigeria in international football for 17 years. He made his debut in December 1981 and went on to earn 65 caps, participating in both the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups. His contributions helped the Super Eagles secure their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1994.

Rufai’s storied career included memorable moments such as his decisive penalty saves during AFCON tournaments. His performances helped secure Nigeria’s place in the finals, marking the nation’s rise in the football world. He was a crucial player for Nigeria at the 1980 and 1988 Olympic Games as well.

Rufai began his club career at Lagos-based Stationery Stores before moving to several European teams, including clubs in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain, spanning two decades.

After retiring from professional football, Rufai dedicated himself to developing future talent through a goalkeeping academy in Nigeria and Spain. His legacy continues to influence aspiring goalkeepers across the continent.

This loss marks the sixth passing of a player from Nigeria’s iconic 1994 World Cup squad, which also included legends like Stephen Keshi and Rashidi Yekini.