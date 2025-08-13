Business
Peter Thiel’s Investment Causes 180 Life Sciences Share Surge
NEW YORK, NY – 180 Life Sciences Corp has seen its shares soar by 182% after prominent investor Peter Thiel acquired a 7.5% stake in the company through his venture capital firm, Founders Fund Growth Management. The stock price jumped to $9.490 following Thiel’s investment announcement on August 12, 2025.
The company, which recently rebranded as ETHZilla Corporation, announced a shift from its initial focus on biotech to digital asset treasury management. This new direction includes holding 82,186 ether, currently valued at around $349 million.
Thiel’s involvement in the crypto space does not stop with 180 Life Sciences. He is also a 9.1% shareholder in BitMine, which recently expanded its at-the-market equity program to $24.5 billion to finance more Ethereum acquisitions.
180 Life Sciences plans to utilize the funds raised from various capital efforts, including $156 million from senior secured convertible notes and $425 million via private placement, to bolster its position in Ethereum. The firm aims to become a leading corporate holder of ETH as it pursues yield-bearing assets and explores opportunities in iGaming and monetizing its biotech intellectual property.
This hefty financing effort reflects a growing trend among companies seeking to adopt cryptocurrencies for inflation hedging and innovative financial strategies. However, industry experts warn of potential risks associated with Ethereum’s price volatility and regulatory uncertainties.
Thiel’s backing represents another significant wager on the future of corporate treasury management involving Ethereum. As 180 Life Sciences navigates its transformation underlined by this capital influx, the market is watching closely to see if it can successfully leverage decentralized finance (DeFi) strategies for optimized returns.
