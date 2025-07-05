Peterborough United Prepares for Friendly Against Leicester City

Peterborough, England – On Saturday, July 5, Peterborough United will face off against Leicester City in a pre-season friendly at 12:30 p.m. at the Foxes’ training ground. This match marks the start of Peterborough’s pre-season as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

After two weeks of training, Peterborough’s squad, led by manager Darren Ferguson, will look to make a strong impression against their Sky Bet Championship rivals. The fixture will not be open to Posh fans, though a limited number of Leicester supporters are invited to watch.

Ferguson confirmed that he will use his full squad, with most players expected to play for 45 minutes each. Defender Rio Adebisi is still recovering from a long-term injury and will not be available until September. Young talents Lucca Mendonca, Ollie Rose, and Joe Andrews may see action in the match.

“We are looking forward to the first game, and it will be a good test for us. It’s a hard game to prepare for because they don’t currently have a manager, but it is all about fitness for us,” Ferguson stated. “The players will get 45 minutes under their belts, which is a good step forward.”

Although the game is closed to the public, it will be streamed live for fans interested in watching for free. Details for accessing the stream will be available on the club’s platforms.

Leicester City will be led by interim manager Andy King after the departure of Ruud Van Nistelrooy. The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League last season and are looking for a strong pre-season preparation to regain their top-flight status.

Peterborough United finished 18th in League One last season, a drop from their previous playoff finishes. The team is eager to start the new campaign positively, and a win against Leicester would be a confidence booster.

As the match approaches, both teams will be looking to establish rhythm ahead of more competitive fixtures later this month.