Peterka Aims for Olympic Team as Panthers Face Struggling Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — NHL action heats up Saturday with 12 games on the schedule, showcasing teams vying for position as the season progresses. The focus will be on players making their case for Olympic inclusion and teams looking to break losing streaks.

Utah Mammoth forward J.J. Peterka continues to strengthen his argument for a spot on the German Olympic team ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. Currently, he has amassed 22 points, including 12 goals and 10 assists, in his first season with the team. Peterka aims to extend his success when the Mammoth take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 p.m. ET.

Peterka’s recent performances have drawn attention, especially after contributing four points in a 7-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks and an assist in a subsequent 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks. “”We all want to represent our country. I just have to keep playing my game,”” Peterka said.

On the other end, the Florida Panthers, struggling with injuries, will look to end their four-game losing streak as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amerant Bank Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET. Despite having one of the lowest point totals in the Eastern Conference, the Panthers could welcome back a key player who suffered severe burns in a grilling accident last month.

Head Coach Paul Maurice is hopeful as the team navigates injuries to significant players like Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov. “”We are trying to stay positive. We know we can play better,”” Maurice stated.

The Blue Jackets themselves are coming off two consecutive wins and will face the Panthers amidst a challenging road schedule. Their victory over the New Jersey Devils was invigorating, and they hope to carry that momentum into today’s game.

Throughout the afternoon, NHL fans can watch key matchups including the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche taking on the New York Rangers. With many teams battling for playoff spots, today’s matchups promise to bring excitement and intense competition.