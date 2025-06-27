JJ Peterka Traded to Utah Mammoth in Blockbuster Move

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth made a significant roster change on Thursday by acquiring forward JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres. In return, Buffalo received defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan. The announcement came just before the upcoming NHL Draft.

Peterka, 23, reached a career-high of 68 points this past season, scoring 27 goals and providing 41 assists over 77 games. His performance made him a top target for the Mammoth as they aim to bolster their offensive capabilities.

“JJ is a highly skilled, creative, young forward with extremely high upside,” Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said. “Signing JJ to a long-term extension is another positive step toward building a sustainable contender here in Utah.” Peterka signed a five-year contract averaging $7.7 million annually.

Buffalo drafted Peterka in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Since then, he has collected 150 points through 238 regular-season games. His recent performance included a career-high in scoring, making his departure a tough decision for the Sabres.

“We are excited to welcome JJ to Utah,” said Chris Armstrong, the president of hockey operations for the Mammoth. “On the other side, it’s never easy to say goodbye to high-character players like Michael and Josh.”

Kesselring, who played all 82 games for Utah last season, notched 29 points with seven goals and 22 assists. His size and physical play had made him a valuable asset. Doan, son of former NHL star Shane Doan, contributed 19 points, including seven goals, across 51 games in his second season.

Regarding the trade, Armstrong noted that moving two players made the deal worthwhile. “If you want something really great, you have to give up something at the end of the day,” he remarked. “We had to give up two really good players to do that, but we’re excited about the future.”

This trade highlights the Mammoth’s intent to compete in the coming seasons, aiming to pair Peterka with other young talent. Utah, with a growing roster of skilled forwards, is optimistic about its future prospects ahead of the draft.