Petition Against Yale’s Avelo Airlines Contract Gains Momentum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A growing petition is calling for Yale University to cancel its contract with Avelo Airlines, citing concerns over the airline’s profit from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. The petition argues that Avelo plays a role in the deportation of individuals, including families and community members.

The petition, supported by groups such as Unidad Latina en Accion and CT Shoreline Indivisible, highlights the impact of ICE’s actions on local residents. “Avelo Airlines profits from the cruelty of ICE, which detains mothers taking their children to school and hardworking families,” the petition states.

As of August 24, the petition reached 100 signatures, a significant milestone after just hours of being online. Earlier in the day, it gathered 50 signatures, with momentum building throughout the morning.

Petitioners argue that Yale, known for its commitment to inclusion and community support, should align its operations with these values. The groups involved are urging the university to reject any partnership that prioritizes profit over the well-being of individuals affected by ICE’s actions.

“Yale is a welcoming university in a welcoming city, and partnering with Avelo undermines those values,” said a spokesperson for CT Students for a Dream, one of the organizations backing the petition.

MoveOn Civic Action, which hosts the petition platform, clarified that it does not endorse the contents of the petitions posted. The platform allows anyone to post petitions advocating various viewpoints as long as they adhere to community guidelines.

Campaigners maintain that their fight against Avelo Airlines is not just about the contract but about standing with the community against injustices faced by immigrants.