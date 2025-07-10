Business
Pfizer Stock Sees Decline Amid Broader Market Trends
Pfizer‘s stock has faced significant decline today, dropping 3.1% after two consecutive days of gains. The stock opened lower at an intraday low of Rs 5601, a decrease of 4.28% from its previous close. This decline reflects larger trends in the market, where the Sensex is also showing negative movement.
Over the past three months, Pfizer’s performance has remained strong, with a notable increase of 40.71%. This is in stark contrast to the Sensex, which recorded a gain of only 13.12% during the same period. Despite the current downturn, Pfizer’s stock is holding above key moving averages, including the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day averages, suggesting a mixed short-term trend but a generally positive long-term outlook.
The broader market sentiment appears slightly bearish as the Sensex trades at 83,263.29, down 0.33%. However, it remains near its 52-week high, indicating resilience in the market environment.
Year-to-date, Pfizer has performed better than the Sensex, achieving a gain of 7.98% versus the Sensex’s 6.90%. This performance indicates Pfizer’s strong position within the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sector, despite facing current pressures. Analysts continue to monitor the stock’s performance closely as market dynamics evolve.
