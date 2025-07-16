PFL Champion Timur Khizriev Hospitalized After Being Shot in Dagestan

Makhachkala, Dagestan — Timur Khizriev, the 2024 Professional Fighters League (PFL) Featherweight champion, was shot five times on July 15, 2025, while outside a residential building in Makhachkala. Reportedly, two masked men ambushed him as he exited his vehicle.

According to a report from Russian outlet Vestnik MMA, the attackers opened fire with non-lethal traumatic pistols, striking Khizriev multiple times. The athlete was taken to surgery but remains alive and in stable condition.

A spokesperson for Khizriev’s management confirmed he is currently hospitalized but is out of danger. The 29-year-old fighter, known for his impeccable record of 18-0, last competed in November, where he won a decisive victory over former PFL champion Brendan Loughnane.

Despite being a rising star in the MMA scene, Khizriev was not included in the 2025 Featherweight tournament for reasons that have not yet been disclosed.

Fans quickly reacted to the incident after video footage surfaced online. Comments ranged from expressions of disbelief to praise for Khizriev’s resilience. One fan remarked, ‘He def 30-27’d those bullets,’ while another noted, ‘Dude, he still got the takedown after getting shot.’

The incident has sent shockwaves through the MMA community, raising concerns about safety and violence in the sport. Khizriev previously competed in Bellator, where he earned victories over notable fighters including Richie Smullen and Justin Gonzales.

As news continues to unfold, the hope remains for Khizriev’s swift recovery from this alarming attack.