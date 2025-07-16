Sports
PFL Champion Timur Khizriev Hospitalized After Being Shot in Dagestan
Makhachkala, Dagestan — Timur Khizriev, the 2024 Professional Fighters League (PFL) Featherweight champion, was shot five times on July 15, 2025, while outside a residential building in Makhachkala. Reportedly, two masked men ambushed him as he exited his vehicle.
According to a report from Russian outlet Vestnik MMA, the attackers opened fire with non-lethal traumatic pistols, striking Khizriev multiple times. The athlete was taken to surgery but remains alive and in stable condition.
A spokesperson for Khizriev’s management confirmed he is currently hospitalized but is out of danger. The 29-year-old fighter, known for his impeccable record of 18-0, last competed in November, where he won a decisive victory over former PFL champion Brendan Loughnane.
Despite being a rising star in the MMA scene, Khizriev was not included in the 2025 Featherweight tournament for reasons that have not yet been disclosed.
Fans quickly reacted to the incident after video footage surfaced online. Comments ranged from expressions of disbelief to praise for Khizriev’s resilience. One fan remarked, ‘He def 30-27’d those bullets,’ while another noted, ‘Dude, he still got the takedown after getting shot.’
The incident has sent shockwaves through the MMA community, raising concerns about safety and violence in the sport. Khizriev previously competed in Bellator, where he earned victories over notable fighters including Richie Smullen and Justin Gonzales.
As news continues to unfold, the hope remains for Khizriev’s swift recovery from this alarming attack.
Recent Posts
- Alexandra Daddario Ditches Long Hair for Trendy Bob Cut
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20
- Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp
- Diane Parry Triumphs in Thrilling Hamburg Opener at MSC Ladies Open
- Monsoon Moisture Promises Storms in Arizona’s Valley
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Set to Revamp Champions and Gameplay
- Hot Weather Takes Center Stage in Hazard, Kentucky
- Caitlyn Jenner Attends Brody’s Wedding After Friend’s Tragic Death
- Two Dead as Flash Flooding Hits New Jersey During Storm
- BTS’s Jungkook Returns to Instagram, Gains 2 Million Followers in Less Than 24 Hours
- Tensions Rise Among WWE Stars as The Rock Stirs Controversy
- PFL Champion Timur Khizriev Hospitalized After Being Shot in Dagestan
- Man of Steel Surges Back as New Superman Release Impresses
- Star-Studded Cast Announced for Hollywood Bowl’s Jesus Christ Superstar
- House of the Dragon Season 2 Struggles at 2025 Emmys
- Bengal Law Expands Car Accident Services in Deltona