Sports
PFL Champions Series Launches Historic Event in Cape Town, South Africa
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is set to host its most significant event to date, the PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai, on Saturday, July 19, marking the launch of PFL Africa.
The milestone event will feature a Middleweight World Title fight, with undefeated champion Johnny Eblen defending his title against Dutch-Spanish challenger Costello van Steenis, known for his striking skills. Eblen comes into the fight with an impressive record of 16 wins and no losses and is confident in his ability to maintain his title.
In the co-main event, rising star Dakota Ditcheva will face Hawaiian fighter Sumiko Inaba in a women’s flyweight clash. This bout is building anticipation, with Ditcheva looking to continue her winning streak against Inaba’s powerful fighting style.
The event will be held at the GrandWest Arena, with the PFL Africa segment kicking off at 10:00 AM EST, featuring preliminary rounds of bantamweight and heavyweight tournaments that highlight African MMA talent.
Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL, expressed excitement about the event, stating, “This debut of PFL Africa marks a historic milestone in the global evolution of mixed martial arts.”
Fans across the U.S. can catch all the action live and for free on the PFL App, while the main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 2 PM ET. The event promises to showcase not only local talent but also significant international fighters.
With a full card that also includes bouts featuring AJ McKee and Corey Anderson, the PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai is set to make history and elevate MMA in Africa.
Recent Posts
- Vinicius Oliveira Prepares for UFC 318 After Rapid Rise in Bantamweight
- Dustin Poirier’s Retirement Fight Sparks Gratitude from Fellow Fighter
- Patricio Pitbull Prepares for UFC Comeback in Isolation
- Madrid and Barcelona Maneuver in 2025 Transfer Market as Liverpool Stirs
- Fanning Sisters Dine in Style Ahead of New Project Announcement
- Over 67,000 Cases of Power Stick Deodorant Recalled Nationwide
- Thymen Arensman Wins Stage 14 of Tour de France in Dramatic Finish
- Josh Lucas Marries Brianna Ruffalo in Vatican City Ceremony
- MacIntyre Seizes Opportunity at The Open Championship
- Tyrrell Hatton Enjoys Success and Pints at Open Championship
- Tennis Stars Ignite American Hopes at 2025 ATP 500 in Washington
- Four Dead in San Antonio Bus Crash Linked to Stolen Camaro
- Taylor Townsend Reunites with Son Ahead of Citi Open
- Severe Storms and Flash Flooding Threaten Midwest Cities This Weekend
- Marcus Rashford Set to Join FC Barcelona on Loan Deal
- PFL Champions Series Launches Historic Event in Cape Town, South Africa
- Tony Finau Stumbles at British Open After Solid Start
- Jaqueline Cristian Advances to Quarterfinals at Iași Open
- Bungie Disables Destiny 2 Power Farm, Splitting Player Community
- Haotong Li Shines at Royal Portrush in 2025 Open Championship