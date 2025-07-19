PFL Champions Series Launches Historic Event in Cape Town, South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is set to host its most significant event to date, the PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai, on Saturday, July 19, marking the launch of PFL Africa.

The milestone event will feature a Middleweight World Title fight, with undefeated champion Johnny Eblen defending his title against Dutch-Spanish challenger Costello van Steenis, known for his striking skills. Eblen comes into the fight with an impressive record of 16 wins and no losses and is confident in his ability to maintain his title.

In the co-main event, rising star Dakota Ditcheva will face Hawaiian fighter Sumiko Inaba in a women’s flyweight clash. This bout is building anticipation, with Ditcheva looking to continue her winning streak against Inaba’s powerful fighting style.

The event will be held at the GrandWest Arena, with the PFL Africa segment kicking off at 10:00 AM EST, featuring preliminary rounds of bantamweight and heavyweight tournaments that highlight African MMA talent.

Peter Murray, CEO of the PFL, expressed excitement about the event, stating, “This debut of PFL Africa marks a historic milestone in the global evolution of mixed martial arts.”

Fans across the U.S. can catch all the action live and for free on the PFL App, while the main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 2 PM ET. The event promises to showcase not only local talent but also significant international fighters.

With a full card that also includes bouts featuring AJ McKee and Corey Anderson, the PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai is set to make history and elevate MMA in Africa.