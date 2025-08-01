PFL Finals to Feature Welterweight and Featherweight Championship Bouts

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey — The Professional Fighters League is set to hold the Finals of its 2025 World Tournament on Friday, August 1, at Boardwalk Hall. Fans can catch the event live on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET, with preliminary fights starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

This year’s event will crown champions in both the welterweight and featherweight divisions. The main event features undefeated welterweight Thad Jean (10-0) taking on former Bellator champion Logan Storley (18-3). The co-main event showcases 2023 PFL Featherweight Champion Jesus Pinedo (25-6-1) against unbeaten Movlid Khaybulaev (23-0-1).

This season marked a significant change for the PFL, implementing a single-elimination format for the tournament, deviating from previous seasons that relied on regular-season standings. This adjustment allowed for an exciting buildup to the Finals across eight weight classes.

Jean earned his championship shot following a knockout victory over Mukhamed Berkhamov in the quarterfinals and a split decision over Jason Jackson in the semifinals. Speaking about the upcoming fight, Jean expressed confidence, saying, “I’m not the boring fighter. I’m the fighter that you want to see.”

On the other hand, Storley, a decorated wrestler and former Bellator interim champion, reached the finals after decision wins against Joseph Luciano and Masayuki Kikuiri. Storley emphasized his experience, stating, “What I’ve learned through years of competing at the highest level gives me an edge.”

The featherweight title bout will feature Pinedo, who returns after missing the 2024 season, against Khaybulaev, who previously won the PFL featherweight tournament in 2021. Pinedo secured his spot in the finals by knocking out Adam Borics and Gabriel Braga.

With $20 million in prize money on the line, this event is highly anticipated. The PFL finals not only promise high-level competition but also showcase top talents aiming for championship glory. The winners will be crowned as PFL World Tournament Champions, adding to their impressive resumes.

The PFL World Tournament will continue with additional events on August 15 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and August 21 in Hollywood, Florida, featuring more championship bouts across various weight classes.