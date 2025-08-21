2025 PFL Finals Set for Aug. 21 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Florida — The 2025 PFL World Tournament finals are set to take place Thursday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, featuring championship bouts in the middleweight, heavyweight, and light heavyweight divisions. The event will air live on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Headlining the night is the middleweight final between England’s Fabian Edwards (15-4) and Dalton Rosta (11-1) of American Top Team. Edwards aims to capitalize on his significant championship experience, while Rosta seeks to make his mark with this title opportunity.

In the heavyweight co-main event, Alexandr Romanov (19-3, 1 NC) from Moldova will face Russia’s Oleg Popov (21-2). This matchup promises high stakes as both fighters have proven themselves with numerous finishes throughout their careers.

The light heavyweight final features Sullivan Cauley (8-1) against Antonio Carlos Jr. (18-6), who is a former champion in the division. Both fighters have shown impressive skills and their matchup is expected to be highly competitive.

Earlier in the evening, fans can tune in for the early card, which begins at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. This part of the show will showcase seven bouts across various weight classes including featherweight, bantamweight, and middleweight.

The winner of each championship bout will be crowned PFL Tournament Champions and share in a prize purse of over $20 million. This thrilling night of MMA promises to deliver world-class action for fans in South Florida and around the globe.