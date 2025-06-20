PFL Weigh-Ins Complete Ahead of Semifinals in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. — The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has completed the weigh-ins ahead of its semifinals for the 2025 PFL World Tournament. The weigh-ins took place Thursday at the INTRUST Bank Arena, making the fighters’ matchups official.

All participants successfully hit their marks on the scale, paving the way for an exciting night of mixed martial arts action. The event will feature semifinal bouts in three weight classes: lightweight, bantamweight, and women’s flyweight.

The main card is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, while the preliminary card will kick off at 5 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+. Fans can expect fierce competition as fighters look to secure their spots in the finals.

Check out the weigh-in results below to see how fighters fared during this crucial pre-fight ritual.