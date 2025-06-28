PFL World Tournament Semifinals Set for Chicago Showdown

CHICAGO, IL — The PFL World Tournament brings a night of high-stakes action to Wintrust Arena this Friday, June 27, 2025. The semifinals will showcase middleweights, light heavyweights, and heavyweights, with fighters vying for a spot in the finals.

In the main event, middleweights Fabian Edwards and Josh Silveira will face off. This matchup features the surging American contender, Silveira, who is expected to challenge Edwards, known for his powerful strikes and tactical fighting style. Both fighters have emphasized their determination to win and advance to the championship bout.

The co-main event will spotlight light heavyweights Phil Davis and Sullivan Cauley. Davis, an experienced veteran, will take on Cauley, a rising knockout artist making waves in the division. This fight is highly anticipated as both fighters aim to establish their positions within the competitive light heavyweight landscape.

Additionally, the heavyweight division will feature action-packed bouts involving Rodrigo Nascimento, Oleg Popov, Valentin Moldavsky, and Alexandr Romanov. These fighters are keen to showcase their strength and skill, looking to make a statement in their respective fights.

The tournament promises excitement for fans as every fight is a must-win. For those in the area, event start times are set for local Chicago Central Time. Fans can also watch for global broadcast details through local listings. For real-time updates and exclusive content, PFL encourages fans to download their app and follow them on social media at @PFLMMA.