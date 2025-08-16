Sports
PFL World Tournament Finals Set for Charlotte with Three Championship Fights
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The PFL World Tournament will take place on Friday, August 15, 2025, at Bojangles Coliseum, featuring finals in the lightweight, women’s flyweight, and bantamweight divisions.
The tournament highlights include Gadzhi Rabadanov, the reigning PFL Global champion, defending his title against fellow Bellator MMA veteran Alfie Davis in the main event. Both fighters bring impressive records, with Rabadanov seeking his second consecutive tournament win.
In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche, a veteran UFC title challenger and Bellator champion, will face renowned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert Jena Bishop for the women’s flyweight title. This matchup is highly anticipated among fans.
Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN and ESPN+, starting with the preliminary card at 6:30 PM ET, followed by the main card at 9 PM ET. Other fights include Marcirley Alves challenging Justin Wetzell for the bantamweight title and several exciting preliminary matchups.
“We’re excited to finally bring PFL to Charlotte,” said a league representative. “This event promises high-caliber fights and entertainment for both local fans and those watching from home.”
As of late, Rabadanov has been on an impressive 12-fight winning streak, last fighting in June where he secured a quick victory in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Davis has also enjoyed success, winning five of his last six fights.
Additional preliminary card matchups include fights featuring Robert Watley and the women’s flyweight bout between Juliana Velasquez and Ekaterina Shakalova.
With a strong lineup and competitive spirit, the PFL World Tournament finals are expected to attract a large audience, making it a significant event in the Charlotte sports calendar.
