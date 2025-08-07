PGA Playoffs Begin with FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The PGA Tour playoffs kick off on Thursday with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, featuring the top 70 golfers of the season. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler seeks to defend his title and secure a second consecutive FedEx Cup championship at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, scheduled for August 21-24.

“It’s the time of year that everybody wants to be obviously peaking and playing their best,” Scheffler said. Despite dealing with a hand injury earlier this season, he has found success with four tournament victories, including two major championships.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship runs from Thursday to Sunday and features a purse of $20 million, with the winner taking home $3.6 million. Among the competitors is Rory McIlroy, who has solidified his No. 2 position in the points standings. He returned to TPC Southwind after a disappointing 68th place finish last year.

“I finished, basically, dead last there last year, and only moved down one spot in the playoff standings,” McIlroy explained, sharing his decision to skip this tournament for the past season. However, he acknowledges the importance of performing well in the playoffs.

Amidst the tight standings, several golfers are on the bubble to qualify for the BMW Championship, including Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau, who have both been consistent enough in previous seasons to earn spots at the Tour Championship in their last eight appearances.

Finau, currently at No. 60, needs at least a tie for 20th to secure his position in the top 50 for advancement to the BMW Championship. Meanwhile, Schauffele, ranked No. 42, is also expected to make a move after overcoming early season injuries.

The BMW Championship is set for August 14-17 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, followed by the finale at East Lake Golf Club, where a total of $40 million will be awarded. The change this year includes a return to traditional stroke play rather than a starting-strokes format.

In the spirit of the playoffs, Scheffler’s connection to the film “Happy Gilmore 2” will be highlighted at the tournament, where fans can experience ‘Scottie’s Chicken Shack,’ inspired by his role in the movie.

As the playoffs unfold, eyes will be on the golfers who are striving to make a strong impression for Ryder Cup selections. With the competition heating up, each golfer’s performance will play a crucial role in their road to the Tour Championship and potential Ryder Cup spots.