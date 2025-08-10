Sports
PGA Tour Action Heats Up as Championship Nears Conclusion
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event of the three-part FedExCup Playoffs, is reaching a thrilling finale today at TPC Southwind. Leading the pack is Tommy Fleetwood, who enters the final round with a one-stroke advantage over Justin Rose. Fleetwood, a strong contender for his first PGA Tour victory, shot a stunning 64 on Friday, bringing his total to 13-under.
Behind Fleetwood, Rose sits at 10-under. The FedExCup leader, Scottie Scheffler, is not far behind at 7-under and is expected to make a move in today’s round. U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun and Andrew Novak are also in the hunt, sitting three strokes behind the leader, with hopes of pushing into the final stretch for potential glory.
The championship is drawing interest both on the course and from fans at home. Television coverage is provided by PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, featuring a full day of programming from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, with various featured groups and key holes being broadcast throughout the tournament.
The weather in Memphis looks promising, with predictions of sunny skies, a high of 91 degrees, and light winds at 7 mph. However, there is a 25% chance of rain, which could add an element of unpredictability to today’s play.
Fans are eager to see if Fleetwood can secure his first win amidst the tight competition as the stakes rise, with the top 50 finishers in the FedExCup ensuring their spots in next week’s BMW Championship. As the tournament unfolds, the excitement surrounding the playoff season continues to build.
