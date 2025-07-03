PGA Tour Begins John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois

SILVIS, Ill. — The PGA Tour returns to TPC Deere Run this week for the John Deere Classic, kicking off Thursday. This is the last major event in the United States before players head overseas for the Scottish Open and Open Championship.

A similar field from last week’s Rocket Classic will compete, with many big names taking a break. Last week in Detroit, Chris Kirk narrowly lost in a playoff, which marked the third playoff loss for players associated with the Tour this season.

Golf enthusiasts can expect a competitive atmosphere at the shorter par-71 course, designed by D.A. Weibring. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, TPC Deere Run poses unique challenges with tree-lined fairways and thick rough.

Defending champion Davis Thompson is back, alongside notable past winners like Steve Stricker and Jordan Spieth. “The course emphasizes efficiency and skill within 75-150 yards,” said golf analyst Brady Kannon.

Top players to watch include Ben Griffin, who enters as a favorite after consistent top-20 finishes, and Denny McCarthy, ranked among the top betting options ahead of the tournament.

For those placing bets, Kannon highlighted others like Knapp and Smalley, noting their strong scores on Par 4s and performances at easy setups. Smalley, despite a previous missed cut, has impressed at TPC Deere Run before.

The John Deere Classic promises to be thrilling, and fans are eager to see which competitors excel this week.