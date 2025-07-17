PGA Tour Denies Grant Horvat Filming Request for Barracuda Championship

Reno, Nevada – YouTube golf star Grant Horvat‘s request to film during the Barracuda Championship has been denied by the PGA Tour. The announcement came on July 16, 2025, when Horvat revealed he would not accept an invitation to compete in the tournament due to restrictions on filming.

The PGA Tour informed Horvat that he could not create YouTube content from the event. The Tour’s policies currently allow only designated television network partners to film within the event, prohibiting others from recording the action. This decision underscores the Tour’s stance on maintaining exclusivity for its broadcast partners, which includes high-paying networks.

Horvat expressed disappointment but accepted the Tour’s ruling. He acknowledged that these regulations are integral to the PGA Tour’s financial framework. “While I would love to share the experience, I understand the importance of these rules for the Tour’s profitability,” he said.

The PGA Tour generates significant revenue from its media rights, which are valued at approximately $750 million annually. Allowing outside content creators to share footage from competitive play could undermine the Tour’s value proposition to its broadcast partners. Critics of the Tour argue that openings for non-sanctioned media could enhance audience engagement and increase ratings, especially when popular figures like Horvat participate.

Despite the restrictions, NBC is changing its broadcasting strategy for the upcoming 2025 Open Championship. According to an NBC spokesperson, the network plans to utilize more cameras and staff, allowing for a more cohesive telecast distinct from previous years. This evolution corresponds with NBC’s goal to enhance its golf coverage while maintaining its connection with audiences.

Ultimately, while there is debate around media rights enforcement, the PGA Tour remains committed to protecting its interests while navigating the complex landscape of modern sports media.