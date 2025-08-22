PGA Tour Faces Exciting Showdown at Tour Championship

ATLANTA, Georgia — The PGA Tour is set to crown its FedEx Cup champion starting Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. This year’s Tour Championship features a changed format, with all 30 golfers beginning the 72-hole tournament at even par, eliminating the advantage of starting strokes for the world’s top players.

Among those competing is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is aiming to secure his second consecutive FedEx Cup title. Having recently excelled with a win at the BMW Championship, Scheffler feels confident in the level playing field. “Any one of the 30 has a chance to win the FedEx Cup this year,” he said. This shift in format allows for excitement as players vie for a $40 million prize, the largest sum in golf history.

With the Ryder Cup looming next month at Bethpage Black in New York, the stakes are high for many in the field. Six golfers have already secured their spots on the U.S. team, including two-time major champion Brooks Koepka, U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark, and Justin Thomas, among others. Team captain Keegan Bradley is set to announce six additional picks this coming August.

The choice of whether to select himself or another player has become a topic of much discussion. Fans and experts debate the merit of his own selection versus that of other golfers such as Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa, both of whom have demonstrated strong performances in past tournaments.

Amidst the competition, a strong field includes Rory McIlroy, a three-time Tour Championship winner, and Viktor Hovland, who previously dominated the event. As fans anticipate clashes between long-time competitors, speculations about Bradley’s decisions only add to the drama of the tournament.

This year’s Tour Championship in Atlanta promises to deliver unpredictability and excitement as golfers compete for the ultimate prize while also fighting for spots on the international stage at the upcoming Ryder Cup.