PGA Tour’s New CEO Promises Major Changes Ahead

ATLANTA — New PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp is vowing to implement “significant change” to the tour’s structure. Speaking to reporters before the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Rolapp revealed plans to form a nine-person future competition committee, chaired by golf legend Tiger Woods.

The goal of the committee is to design an innovative competitive model that benefits players and fans alike. Rolapp emphasized that the initiative aims for more than just incremental changes. “The goal is significant change,” he stated. Woods echoed this sentiment, calling the committee an opportunity to shape a new era for the PGA Tour.

Rolapp’s objectives include enhancing the tour’s meritocracy, increasing fan engagement, and ensuring that top players compete more often. “The sports business is not that complicated,” he said, citing his experience in the NFL. “You get the product right, you get the right partners, and fans will respond positively.”

Woods, a 15-time major champion, expressed his commitment to the project on social media. The committee will consist of top players and sports executives, including former Valero Energy CEO Joe Gorder and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry.

However, Rolapp has not yet engaged in discussions with LIV Golf League, financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). Previous negotiations for a framework alliance between the PGA Tour and the PIF have stalled, and he confirmed that strengthening the tour remains his priority.

The inaugural meeting of the committee is anticipated to focus on the best ways to honor the game’s traditions while allowing for modern innovations. Rolapp emphasized this approach as essential for the tour’s future.

As the PGA Tour looks forward to evolving, players and fans alike may begin to anticipate a revamped competitive landscape.