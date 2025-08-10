PGA Tour Playoffs Start as Top Golfers Compete in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The PGA Tour playoffs commence Thursday with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. This event marks the first of three tournaments determining the season champion.

Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, aims to be the first player to win back-to-back FedEx Cups. He has had a successful season with four victories, including two major championships.

“It’s the time of year that everybody wants to be peaking and playing their best,” Scheffler said regarding the playoffs.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship takes place from Thursday to Sunday and features a purse of $20 million, with $3.6 million going to the winner. The top 70 golfers in the season-long FedEx Cup points standings are competing, but not everyone will participate; Masters champion Jon Rahm has opted out.

Rory McIlroy, currently second in the points standings, is expected to advance. He has had mixed results at TPC Southwind, finishing 68th last year.

In addition to Scheffler and McIlroy, players just inside or outside the top-50 bubble, like two-time major winner Xander Schauffele, face pressure to perform. Schauffele, who is in 42nd place, struggled with a rib injury earlier in the season.

The BMW Championship follows from August 14-17 at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, where the top 50 players will move on. Finally, the Tour Championship will take place from August 21-24 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, with a purse of $40 million, including $10 million for the winner.

After substantial renovations at TPC Southwind, Scheffler expressed satisfaction with the course’s layout and condition. “The new greens are really firm. I think this is a golf course that’s typically been pretty popular on tour,” he said.

As the playoffs begin, golfers will face steamy temperatures, rising into the 90s and the pressure of qualifying for the next rounds as they chase the prestigious title of FedEx Cup champion.