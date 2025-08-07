PGA Tour Prepares for FedEx St. Jude Championship Showdown

Memphis, TN – The PGA Tour gears up for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, kicking off a critical stretch before the Tour Championship at East Lake. This tournament, held at TPC Southwind, has been a staple of the Tour since the 1980s, promising excitement for both players and fans.

As part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, this event offers substantial prize money. The countdown begins with a three-week race that culminates in the prestigious Tour Championship. Players are eager to secure their spots, and many will vie for victory in Memphis.

“Players know this is an essential week. Points are on the line, and everyone wants to make a strong showing before heading into the final playoff round,” said a member of the Golf Digest betting panel, which has performed impressively throughout the season.

With a combined total of over 30 units gained in top-10 bets this year, the panel is ready to strike again. Scottie Scheffler stands out among the favorites, praised for his precision in stroke play, which is critical for success at TPC Southwind.

“Scheffler is the name everyone expects to see at the top,” said an anonymous swing coach. “Controlling distance into greens is vital, and he excels at that.”

Other contenders include Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpatrick, all of whom have shown promising form leading into the tournament. “Fitzpatrick’s recent performances make him a contender, especially with the new changes at TPC Southwind,” remarked Keith Stewart from Read The Line.

Fans will also be watching players like Harris English and Russell Henley, who are coming off strong finishes in recent tournaments. English has performed well at Southwind, making him a player to watch this week.

The buzz around this year’s tournament heightens as past winners, like defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, return to compete. With the Ryder Cup looming, players are eager to showcase their skills and secure their places on the line-up for the prestigious international competition.

As the FedEx St. Jude Championship approaches, the stakes are high. Each swing, each putt could change a player’s playoff fate, making this an exciting week for the PGA Tour.