Phaedra Parks Brings Fun Back to RHOA in Season 16

ATLANTA, Ga. — Phaedra Parks is shaking things up in Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The season has seen a revival with the return of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey in friend roles, which has boosted the series’ energy. Shamea Morton also joins as a full-time cast member, making her inaugural mark this season.

Parks, a mortician and lawyer, expressed her enthusiasm for her return after a six-season hiatus. “I’m introducing what I think the series lost: fun, fabulousness, and just authentically enjoying yourself in life,” she told reporters. Phaedra indicated she has no plans of stepping away anytime soon, stating, “My fortress is growing.”

The reunion of Phaedra and Porsha, known affectionately as “frick and frack,” has delighted fans. “It’s Phaedra 2.0,” Parks exclaimed. She added, “I’m not with a crazy husband, and I got a new, young, and sparky boyfriend who’s just cute.”

Phaedra also shared insights about her sons, Ayden and Dylan, saying, “My kids are at an age where they speak their minds,” with a hint of humor about their honesty. Viewers can look forward to seeing her youngest, Dylan, embark on his own business venture this season as he plans to launch a clothing line.

<p“They're little entrepreneurs,” Parks revealed. “So, this season, you’ll not only see me continuing to work my many jobs, but you’ll see my youngest son launch his clothing line.” Meanwhile, the season continues to develop dramatic tensions, with cast member Kenya quitting amid alleged controversies surrounding another co-star.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo and is available on Hayu in the UK and Ireland. Fans are eager to see how Phaedra’s lively spirit will continue to influence the dynamics of the show this season.