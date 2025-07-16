Sports
Phantom Regiment Wins at DCI Broken Arrow Show
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma — The Phantom Regiment took home the top prize at the 2025 DCI Broken Arrow competition on July 15. They narrowly edged out Carolina Crown, who finished in second place, and Bluecoats, who received the highest score of the season.
The event featured a strong lineup of drum corps, showcasing talent from across the country. The Bluecoats scored 88.55, marking a standout performance of their show, ‘The Observer Effect.’ Carolina Crown followed closely with a score of 85.60, just ahead of the Phantom Regiment at 85.55.
Spirit of Atlanta also shined, scoring 77.10, while Crossmen landed at 76.10. Other competing corps included Music City with 74.80 points and Genesis, scoring 71.70. Open Class entry Zephyrus came in at 65.40.
The event was part of the DCI Summer Tour, which is streamed exclusively on FloMarching. Fans can catch all of the action live, with several major events lined up as corps compete for the championship.
Fans looking forward to the next competition can anticipate more excitement as the tour heads for the DCI Southwestern Championship in San Antonio on July 19. The championship will feature 20 World Class corps, including the reigning champions, Bluecoats.
With a summer full of competition ahead, the DCI 2025 tour promises to deliver thrilling performances and surprises for marching music fans.
