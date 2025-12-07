Pharrell and Hilfiger Among Honorees at FN Achievement Awards

New York, NY — The 39th annual FN Achievement Awards took place on Wednesday at Cipriani 25 Broadway, honoring innovators in the footwear industry.

This year’s Shoe of the Year award went to Pharrell Williams and Adidas, while the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Tommy Hilfiger for his significant influence on fashion.

Other notable honorees included Coco Gauff, Ronnie Fieg, Wolverine Worldwide, Nordstrom, and the Jordan Brand. The event has been dubbed the “Shoe Oscars” as it recognizes style icons, successful brand stories, dedicated philanthropists, and emerging talents within the footwear industry.

Celebrated designers and trendsetters attended, showcasing various styles from ready-to-wear runway ensembles to bespoke black-tie outfits. Notable fashion moments included Pusha T in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, featuring a gray and white argyle cardigan and baggy black trousers.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild also made a statement in a square-neck black gown adorned with two bows. She complemented her look with matching diamond-encrusted accessories and polka-dot pumps designed to match a shimmering clutch.

Coco Gauff, a 2025 honoree, wore a halterneck mini dress by Miu Miu with a delicate bow at the neckline and opted for black open-toe slingbacks for a chic finish.

Throughout the night, guests admired the blending of high fashion with unique streetwear. Designer Futura sported black cargo pants and a hoodie, layered with a patchwork barn jacket and a beanie.

June Ambrose added color to the evening with a vibrant strapless gown, featuring a layered raspberry fabric and light garnet skirt, while Pharrell and Pusha T showcased their distinct styles in coordinated Louis Vuitton outfits. This annual gathering continues to highlight the creativity and evolution in the footwear industry.