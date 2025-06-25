Pharrell Williams Unveils Louis Vuitton’s Indian-Inspired Collection in Paris

PARIS, France — Pharrell Williams presented his highly anticipated Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 collection on June 24 at the Pompidou Center, transforming it into a life-sized set of the Indian board game, Snakes and Ladders. The collection draws inspiration from India’s cultural richness and craftsmanship, showcasing an innovative blend of tradition and modernity.

Williams, who first visited India in 2018, embarked on a research trip to cities like Delhi and Mumbai to deepen his understanding of Indian sartorial elegance. Backstage, he expressed, “What art and painting is to Paris, textiles and embroidery is to India.” His passion for the intricate details of Indian fashion was evident in the collection’s vibrant colors, including turmeric and coffee indigo.

Featured alongside 76 striking looks were standout pieces such as the lavish vicuna overcoat and a hand-embroidered poplin coat. This season’s motifs included animal illustrations, reminiscent of those created for Wes Anderson’s film, The Darjeeling Limited, which were adapted onto bags and clothing.

Accessory highlights included vivid blue and orange Speedy bags and denim pieces that showcased a unique technique using shades of LV-damier brown. Williams also embraced cricket aesthetics with club-colored ties and jumpers, embodying the cultural blend that defines Indian heritage.

Guests included celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Bradley Cooper, who were captivated by a soundtrack composed by A.R. Rahman’s Voices of Fire. Reflecting on his trip and the collection’s homage to India, Williams stated, “I always move in gratitude,” underscoring his intention to honor the influence of the country’s culture.

This captivating showcase at Paris Men’s Fashion Week signals a growing appreciation for Indian luxury, positioning it as an emerging market in the global fashion landscape.