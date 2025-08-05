Phil Collins Addresses Hospice Care Rumors Amid Health Concerns

London, England – Music legend Phil Collins is facing swirling rumors about his health, with some reports suggesting the Genesis frontman has been admitted to hospice care. However, a representative for the 74-year-old singer clarified that he is in the hospital for knee surgery, not end-of-life care.

The spokesperson told The Standard that claims regarding Collins receiving hospice services are ‘completely false.’ ‘He’s undergoing a procedure in the medical ward related to his knees — nothing more, nothing less,’ the rep explained.

Rumors escalated after Collins spoke about his declining health in a recent documentary. ‘I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles,’ he remarked, reflecting on the physical toll of his long career as a drummer. ‘To be suddenly not be able to do that is a shock,’ he added.

Despite Collins’ introspective comments, there is currently no evidence suggesting he is facing a terminal illness. His health struggles have been well-documented, including issues arising from nerve damage and acute pancreatitis.

His last live performance with Genesis took place in March 2022, during which he was seen in a wheelchair. Fans expressed their concerns over his condition as images of the once-vibrant performer circulated online. ‘Take care of yourself, Phil,’ they pleaded.

Collins retired from live shows last year, choosing to focus on his well-being and family. With hits like ‘In The Air Tonight’ and ‘Another Day In Paradise,’ Collins has made a significant impact on the music industry, underscoring his status as one of the most successful drummers and vocalists.

Despite his ongoing health issues, the current hospitalization is noted to be related to surgery rather than palliative care. Fans can breathe a cautious sigh of relief, at least for now. Collins continues to reflect on his legendary career, stating in his documentary, ‘I’ve done what I needed to do. Now it’s time to just be.’