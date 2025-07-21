Phil Collins’ Epic Journey at Live Aid: A Remarkable Music Feat

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Phil Collins executed an extraordinary series of performances during the Live Aid concerts on July 13, 1985, marking a significant moment in music history. The legendary singer and drummer participated in the event organized to address a severe famine in Ethiopia.

Collins began his day at Wembley Stadium in London, where he performed hit songs including “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)” and “In the Air Tonight.” In a remarkable feat, he also played drums along with artists Branford Marsalis and Sting.

Following his performance in London, Collins boarded a helicopter to Heathrow Airport, then flew on the Concorde to New York City, and took another helicopter to Philadelphia. There, he joined Eric Clapton on stage and later performed with Led Zeppelin‘s legendary members Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones.

“I’m very proud to be asked to do it because everybody’s involved,” Collins said after his London performance. “It’s just great to be a part of something like this.”

The second performance with Led Zeppelin did not go smoothly for Collins. He explained that he had not rehearsed with the band ahead of time. “Jimmy says: ‘We need to rehearse.’ And I said: ‘Can’t we just go on stage and have a play?’” Collins recounted, acknowledging the tense dynamics within the group.

Collins’ frustrations continued as he felt he was stepping on the toes of co-drummer Tony Thompson, who had rehearsed extensively. “I felt like a spare part,” he admitted.

Despite the challenges faced during his second performance, Collins recognized its significance. “I didn’t come here to play with Led Zeppelin; I came here to play with a friend of mine,” he reflected in his autobiography, “Not Dead Yet.”

Live Aid ultimately raised over $125 million for famine relief efforts. Collins revealed a surprising twist about his flight on the Concorde: he shared it with pop icon Cher. After discussing their performances, Cher asked, “Oh, could you get me on it?” Collins’ response led to her joining the closing act of Live Aid alongside numerous stars for a rendition of “We Are the World.”