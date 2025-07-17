Phil Mickelson Faces Backlash Over LIV Golf Expansion Proposal

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Phil Mickelson sparked intense reactions from golf fans after suggesting an expansion of the LIV Golf tour. On social media, Mickelson proposed increasing the tour’s size to 120 players and featuring 35 events with dual shotgun starts, which would double the current roster of 54 players and 14 events.

In his post on X, Mickelson asked, “What if LIV went to a 35-event, full 120-person field, dual shotgun start?” He also pondered where additional players would come from and its effects on the PGA Tour.

The response from fans was predominantly negative. Many loyal to the PGA Tour dismissed his ideas. One fan urged Mickelson to abandon LIV and return to his roots in traditional golf.

“Phil, LIV is a failed experiment,” the fan wrote. “Take the personal win and move on.” Among the alternatives suggested, one user proposed a reconciliation of both tours, calling for 20 joint events with top players from both sides.

Mickelson found this idea appealing, but it hardly echoed his usual suggestions. Some prominent figures in golf also weighed in; PGA Tour commentator Colt Knost quipped, “That’s a lot of concerts!” referring to the entertainment accompanying LIV events.

Critics of LIV events maintained that traditional formats should prevail. A traditionalist exclaimed, “No one wants to see shotgun starts, let alone with more players no one knows.”

Mickelson is currently in Portrush, scheduled to tee off early Thursday at 7:19 a.m., alongside Daniel van Tonder and Ryan Peake.