Phil Rosenthal Opens New Diner, Max & Helen’s, in Larchmont

LOS ANGELES, CA – Phil Rosenthal, creator of the iconic sitcom ‘Everybody Loves Raymond‘ and host of Netflix‘s ‘Somebody Feed Phil,’ is set to open a new diner named Max & Helen‘s in Larchmont later this year. The diner is named after his parents and reflects Rosenthal’s deep appreciation for the community spirit that diners embody.

Rosenthal has always believed that diners serve as significant gathering places. “I’ve been to diners all over America,” he said. “When you sit at that counter next to someone you don’t know, there is a chance that you’ll make a new friend. That’s what I love the most.” His collaboration with acclaimed Chef Nancy Silverton aims to revitalize the classic diner experience.

Former diners on Larchmont Boulevard have largely been replaced by upscale restaurants and boutiques. Rosenthal notes that the decline of these casual eateries signifies a loss in community connections. For him, diners are critical spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together.

Growing up in the suburbs of New York City, diners were a staple for Rosenthal and his friends. “It was one of the only places open at night that we could afford to hang out at and be casual,” he recalled. Now, his typical diner order includes a “Cheeseburger Deluxe” with fries and a milkshake, which he describes as comforting and universally loved.

While raising his children in Los Angeles, Rosenthal made it a point to visit classic diner establishments, emphasizing the value of finding non-fancy breakfast spots. His parents, who often appeared on his show, had a special love for diners, further inspiring the menu at Max & Helen’s, which will feature his father’s favorite dish: fluffy scrambled eggs and his mother’s famous matzo ball soup.

Bringing the diner experience into a new generation, Rosenthal is also involving his future son-in-law, Mason Royal, as head chef. With the opening of Max & Helen’s, Rosenthal aims to bring back the community atmosphere that diners represent, creating a place where everyone can come together, just as he experienced in his youth.