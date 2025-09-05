Phil Simms Joins Peacock for Rutgers-Miami Game Broadcast

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Phil Simms, the Super Bowl XXI MVP and former NFL quarterback, will serve as a game analyst for the Peacock broadcast of the upcoming college football clash between Rutgers and Miami of Ohio this weekend.

Simms, a two-time Super Bowl champion, played his entire 15-year NFL career with the New York Giants. He achieved an impressive 33,462 passing yards and 199 touchdowns. Notably, during Super Bowl XXI, he led the Giants to their first title, throwing for 268 yards with three touchdowns and an extraordinary 88% completion rate, which remains the highest in Super Bowl history.

Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano, who has a long-standing relationship with Simms, expressed enthusiasm about his involvement. “I got to see Phil yesterday. You know, I have a long history with Phil, and certainly a great, great player and a longtime broadcaster as well. So, yeah, that’ll be cool,” Schiano stated.

Simms returns to his broadcasting roots at NBC Sports, where he began his career in the mid-1990s before joining CBS Sports in 1998. There, he served as a lead analyst for The NFL Today until his departure in 2024.

The much-anticipated matchup between Rutgers and Miami of Ohio will kick off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, September 6, at SHI Stadium. Fans can stream the game live on Peacock.