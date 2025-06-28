Sports
Philadelphia Eagles Fans Fume Over $10 Water Prices at Lincoln Financial Field
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Philadelphia Eagles fans are expressing outrage after learning that a bottle of water will cost $10 at Lincoln Financial Field during the upcoming 2025 season. The price was on display during a recent FIFA Club World Cup game.
Alongside the high water prices, fans noticed equally steep costs for other items, including bottled sodas and peanuts. The anger among fans was palpable on social media, with one person questioning, “There has to be a breaking point right? $10 for a bottle of water? $8 for peanuts? Come on.”
Another fan added, “Bottled water needs to have regulated prices at sporting and concert events.” The frustration stems from the fact that buying an entire case of water can be less expensive than a single bottle within the stadium.
The price hike raises questions about whether the Eagles will respond to the backlash before the season kicks off. This comes as the team aims to build on its success after winning Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs last February.
The Eagles continue to be favorites to contend for another title, with odds set at +700 to win Super Bowl 60. Fans hope to see adjustments in pricing that align more closely with expectations.
