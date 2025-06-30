Sports
Philadelphia Eagles Fans Upset Over $10 Water Price at Lincoln Financial Field
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Philadelphia Eagles fans expressed outrage this week after learning that a bottle of water will cost $10 during games at Lincoln Financial Field, starting in the 2025 season. The prices were revealed during a FIFA Club World Cup game held at the venue last weekend.
The price list showed not just water, but also the costs of bottled sodas, alcoholic beverages, and peanuts. Fans quickly took to social media to voice their displeasure when the information circulated. One tweeted, ‘There has to be a breaking point, right? $10 for a bottle of water? $8 for peanuts? Come on.’
Another fan chimed in, stating, ‘Bottled water needs to have regulated prices at sporting and concert events.’ The frustration stems from the disparity between stadium prices and what consumers pay outside of event venues, where a case of bottled water typically costs less than a single bottle at the stadium.
With the Eagles coming off a Super Bowl victory in February, the team is poised for another competitive season as they aim to maintain their championship status. As per betting odds, the Eagles stand at +700 to win Super Bowl 60 next season, indicating the team’s continued popularity.
It remains to be seen whether the franchise will consider lowering prices in response to fan backlash before the 2025 season begins. Until then, the high cost of concessions remains a hot topic among fans attending games.
Recent Posts
- Phoenix Faces Record Heat as Monsoon Season Approaches
- Gavin Newsom Sues Fox News Over Trump Call Defamation
- Heartbreak Strikes Gladys Russell in Gilded Age Season 3 Episode 2
- Belgium’s Dramatic Comeback Secures EuroBasket Title Against Spain
- Eva Longoria Stuns in Pink Bikini During Marbella Family Day
- Manchester United Eyes Ollie Watkins Amid Transfer Rumors
- Milan Faces Pressure to Increase Bid for Jashari
- Matheus Nunes Buys Flamengo Jersey During World Cup Break
- Arsène Wenger Visits Manchester City Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup Match
- Lululemon Sues Costco Over Alleged Knockoff Athletic Wear
- Pittsburgh Pirates Face Rain Delay Ahead of Cardinals Series Opener
- Kayky Joins Bahia as Doku Prepares for Club World Cup Challenge
- North Korean IT Workers Indicted for Fraud Schemes Targeting U.S. Businesses
- Red Sox Face Reds: Home Run Bets for June 30
- Mariners Host Royals in Crucial Four-Game Series Starting June 30
- The Bear Returns: Season 4 Showcases Chicago’s Culinary Scene
- Giants and Diamondbacks Face Off in Crucial NL West Showdown
- Fluminense Upsets Inter Milan 2-0 in Club World Cup
- Joe Epperson, Renowned TV Camera Operator, Dies at 80
- Alex Pietrangelo Steps Away from Hockey for Health Reasons