Philadelphia Eagles Fans Upset Over $10 Water Price at Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Philadelphia Eagles fans expressed outrage this week after learning that a bottle of water will cost $10 during games at Lincoln Financial Field, starting in the 2025 season. The prices were revealed during a FIFA Club World Cup game held at the venue last weekend.

The price list showed not just water, but also the costs of bottled sodas, alcoholic beverages, and peanuts. Fans quickly took to social media to voice their displeasure when the information circulated. One tweeted, ‘There has to be a breaking point, right? $10 for a bottle of water? $8 for peanuts? Come on.’

Another fan chimed in, stating, ‘Bottled water needs to have regulated prices at sporting and concert events.’ The frustration stems from the disparity between stadium prices and what consumers pay outside of event venues, where a case of bottled water typically costs less than a single bottle at the stadium.

With the Eagles coming off a Super Bowl victory in February, the team is poised for another competitive season as they aim to maintain their championship status. As per betting odds, the Eagles stand at +700 to win Super Bowl 60 next season, indicating the team’s continued popularity.

It remains to be seen whether the franchise will consider lowering prices in response to fan backlash before the 2025 season begins. Until then, the high cost of concessions remains a hot topic among fans attending games.