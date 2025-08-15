Sports
Philadelphia 76ers Hint at Throwback Uniforms Amid Roster Updates
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia 76ers may soon revive classic uniforms as excitement builds for the upcoming NBA season. On Thursday, the team released a nostalgic video featuring clips of franchise icon Allen Iverson and his teammates, suggesting a throwback uniform return could be on the horizon.
Last season, the 76ers showcased Nike City Edition uniforms inspired by the Spectrum, their former home from 1967 to 1996. These jerseys paid homage to the 1980s, a decade when the team reached the NBA Finals three times and secured a championship in 1983.
Now, as the team looks back on the magic of Iverson’s era during the late 1990s and early 2000s, anticipation builds. This was a time when Iverson led the team to the Finals in 2001, supported by players like Aaron McKie and Dikembe Mutombo. After a disappointing 24-58 season plagued by injuries, the 76ers could certainly use the inspiration of past successes.
The 2024-25 season was notably challenging for the 76ers, with star center Joel Embiid sidelined for most of the games, alongside rookie Jared McCain and veteran Paul George. Embiid played in just 19 games, McCain in 23, and George in 41. Despite these setbacks, Maxey’s focus on winning prevails. “Winning is the biggest thing,” he said recently. “That’s what we’re trying to get back to.”
As they gear up for the new campaign, Maxey is confident in the squad’s potential, particularly with a healthy core including Embiid, George, and Maxey himself. “The talent is there to make a run if everyone is healthy.”
Looking ahead, teams like the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers face challenges with key players out for the season, potentially opening opportunities for the 76ers to advance in the playoffs if they can maintain health and teamwork.
Head coach Nick Nurse recently shared a positive update on Embiid’s recovery, stating, “All the news is positive.” While the specifics of his availability for training camp remain unclear, Nurse emphasized the importance of ensuring Embiid can play at his best.
With everything at stake, the new season could see the 76ers transform from last year’s struggles into a competitive force in the Eastern Conference, especially if they can secure a throwback celebration with new uniforms. As the season approaches, the anticipation of both roster improvements and iconic uniforms builds excitement among fans.
