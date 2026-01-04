Philadelphia Faces Student Loan Crisis Amid Federal Changes

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — More than 231,000 residents in Philadelphia are grappling with student loan debt, with thousands falling behind on payments as the federal government updates its student loan policies.

The changes to the Federal Student Loan program that began in 2025 will affect repayment amounts, eligibility for income-based repayment plans, and the qualifications for Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Starting in 2026, those in default may see their federal tax refunds or Social Security benefits diverted to cover their debts.

As repayment officially resumes after a pause due to COVID-19, experts warn borrowers need to be proactive. They should know their loan servicer, current balance, and repayment options. It is advisable to reach out to loan servicers now to discuss potential options like administrative forbearance to prevent collections.

“Tax season is approaching, and those in default risk having their refunds seized unless they act quickly,” a financial advisor explained.

The SAVE Plan for borrowers is nearing its conclusion, prompting those enrolled to explore alternative repayment options. Significant changes are also coming for Parent PLUS loans, which will lose access to income-driven repayment plans if not consolidated prior to July 1, 2026.

Further complicating matters, experts report that 5 million Americans are currently in default, and wage garnishment for these borrowers is set to restart early next year. Individuals have expressed frustration about potential monthly payments that some find unmanageable.

“It’s impossible to afford a nearly $500 monthly payment. I feel trapped,” lamented a borrower from Reddit.

There is, however, a new path emerging for some. Bankruptcy laws have changed, allowing a higher percentage of borrowers to discharge some or all of their student loans. Research shows that borrowers can successfully discharge their student debt through bankruptcy 87% of the time, a significant increase since 2017.

One Virginia nurse, Amy Howdyshell, recently discharged over $78,000 in federal student loans through bankruptcy, a decision she made after her husband’s medical issues left them in financial distress.

“Now I feel I have the freedom to pursue my dreams of homeownership,” she told a reporter.

Despite these developments, many borrowers remain anxious about the evolving student loan landscape, with experts urging them to consider all options thoroughly before pursuing bankruptcy, as it can negatively impact credit scores.

In light of these hardships, advocates are calling on borrowers to seek legal assistance or financial counseling to better understand their options and navigate the complex landscape of student loan repayment.

“You don’t have to face this alone. There are resources out there,” they emphasized.