Sports
Philadelphia Flyers Make Key Signings Ahead of New Season
Philadelphia, PA – The Philadelphia Flyers are set to sign defenseman Noah Juulsen to a one-year contract worth $900,000. This signing comes as the Flyers look to strengthen their roster following a challenging season.
In addition to Juulsen, the Flyers have also announced the signing of center Christian Dvorak to a one-year deal valued at $5.4 million. Dvorak’s contract is particularly notable, as he is expected to provide veteran experience and depth to Philadelphia’s lineup.
Juulsen, who previously played for the Vancouver Canucks, is reuniting with his former head coach in Philadelphia. After a disappointing season hampered by injuries, Juulsen finished the 2024-25 campaign with no points in 35 games, yet he averaged 16:17 of ice time per game in a bottom-pairing role.
Dvorak, 30, had the first complete season of his career, playing all 82 games. His ability to remain healthy should add depth to the Flyers’ bottom six. Fans and analysts have mixed reactions to the Dvorak contract, with some questioning the investment for a player in his position.
As the offseason continues, these signings mark a significant step for the Flyers as they prepare for the upcoming NHL season.
